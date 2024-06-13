Switzerland changes Peace Summit draft decision in favour of Ukraine: details

In Switzerland, problematic provisions in the text of the draft communique of the Peace Summit, which could have undesirable consequences for Ukraine, were corrected.

What was changed in the text of the draft communiqué of the Peace Summit

It is noted that the previous draft of the summit decision, proposed on May 28, created a legal window to include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory in the conditions of "permanent peace with the Russian Federation", if necessary.

In the current draft of the document, which Switzerland sent to the participants of the summit on June 9, it is now clearly stated that the basis of lasting peace will be only "such a decision, which will be based on the principle of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states."

In the May draft decision of the Peace Summit, there was no mention of the word "aggression", the publication writes. The new project refers to the "aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

In addition, the previous version of the document blurred the meaning of the "peace formula" and opened space for international discussion of all alternative visions of peace. Among them are the "peace proposals" of the People's Republic of China and Brazil, which provide for the cessation of the strengthening of the armed forces and the cessation of hostilities. Share

The new draft of the communique states that only peace proposals that comply with international law (that is, the unconditional return of the 1991 borders unless Ukraine itself revises them) and the UN Charter (in particular, Ukraine's unconditional right to continue repelling Russian aggression and liberating the occupied territories) will be considered.

Also, the authors of the document agreed not to mention Russia in the provision regarding peace negotiations. Instead, it says "all sides".

The draft communique does not call for "confidence-building measures" but instead for "concrete actions".

Also, the new document does not mention the "second peace summit", which hinted at the obligation to invite Russia to participate.

As the publication writes, the current draft of the communique is not final. It may be slightly changed on June 13-14. At the same time, "EP" sources believe that the updated ideology of the decision will be preserved.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. 107 countries and international organisations confirmed their participation in Ukraine. There will be no China and Russia.

US Vice President Camila Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the United States.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC, said that the summit's task is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia and to demonstrate to everyone that goals cannot be achieved through war in the modern world.