Switzerland changes Peace Summit draft decision in favour of Ukraine: details

In Switzerland, problematic provisions in the text of the draft communique of the Peace Summit, which could have undesirable consequences for Ukraine, were corrected.
Points of attention
- The updated text of the document clearly prescribes the basis of sustainable peace based on the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
- The new draft of the communique expresses condemnation of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and establishes criteria for peace proposals.
- The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland aims to find a common negotiating position between the countries for the further settlement of the conflict.
What was changed in the text of the draft communiqué of the Peace Summit
It is noted that the previous draft of the summit decision, proposed on May 28, created a legal window to include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory in the conditions of "permanent peace with the Russian Federation", if necessary.
In the current draft of the document, which Switzerland sent to the participants of the summit on June 9, it is now clearly stated that the basis of lasting peace will be only "such a decision, which will be based on the principle of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states."
In the May draft decision of the Peace Summit, there was no mention of the word "aggression", the publication writes. The new project refers to the "aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine".
The new draft of the communique states that only peace proposals that comply with international law (that is, the unconditional return of the 1991 borders unless Ukraine itself revises them) and the UN Charter (in particular, Ukraine's unconditional right to continue repelling Russian aggression and liberating the occupied territories) will be considered.
Also, the authors of the document agreed not to mention Russia in the provision regarding peace negotiations. Instead, it says "all sides".
The draft communique does not call for "confidence-building measures" but instead for "concrete actions".
Also, the new document does not mention the "second peace summit", which hinted at the obligation to invite Russia to participate.
As the publication writes, the current draft of the communique is not final. It may be slightly changed on June 13-14. At the same time, "EP" sources believe that the updated ideology of the decision will be preserved.
Global Peace Summit
The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. 107 countries and international organisations confirmed their participation in Ukraine. There will be no China and Russia.
US Vice President Camila Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the United States.
Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the NSDC, said that the summit's task is to create fair conditions for further peace negotiations with Russia and to demonstrate to everyone that goals cannot be achieved through war in the modern world.
The President's Office stated that the summit will be devoted to the development of a framework to stimulate the future peace process. Kyiv invited all countries that support or do not support Ukraine to hear everyone's opinion in order to end the war. The summit will develop a joint negotiating position, which will be handed over to Russia.
