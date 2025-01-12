Switzerland may organize Trump-Putin meeting — what is known

Switzerland has expressed its willingness to organize a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and representatives of Ukraine to discuss ending the war. The talks are being held in a trilateral format.

What is known about possible negotiations in Switzerland?

As the publication notes, Switzerland is ready to host a summit between Trump and Putin if the parties take such an initiative.

According to Nicolas Bidault, head of the information service of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the country has long demonstrated its willingness to support diplomatic efforts for peace.

"After the Bürgenstock summit (Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, June 2024), Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have regularly informed us of our readiness to facilitate any peace initiatives," Bideau noted.

The publication emphasizes that Switzerland is only considered a potential venue for negotiations and is not going to initiate the meeting itself. It also reports that Switzerland is one of several countries that could organize such a summit.

Trump announces meeting with Putin

The future head of the White House announced that preparations are currently underway for his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As the Republican noted, it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.

Donald Trump has not yet named a specific date for the talks, but stressed that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.