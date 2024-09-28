Switzerland will support the Sino-Brazilian "peace plan" to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Switzerland supports the "peace initiative" of China and Brazil to resolve the war in Ukraine. This is despite the fact that it does not refer to the UN Charter and does not directly mention the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Switzerland unexpectedly supported the "peace plan" of China and Brazil to end the war in Ukraine

The representative of the foreign policy department of Switzerland, Nicole Bilot, announced the support.

A representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (EDA) told Keystone-SDA that the country supports the initiative as it calls for a ceasefire and a political solution to the conflict.

This initiative is important because it offers an alternative to the belligerent speeches that have been heard at the UN this week from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. Share

When the initiative was published, Switzerland emphasized the importance of the reference to the UN Charter, which was missing.

According to the EDA representative, the Chinese Foreign Minister reminded the importance of the UN Charter in the context of the initiative this week at the UN Security Council. It is noted that for the foreign policy department of Switzerland, this peace initiative is within the framework of the UN Charter.

According to Le Temps, the US and Europeans do not support the "peace initiative" of China and Brazil, as the lack of mention of the UN Charter is seen as an endorsement of Moscow's strategy.

In addition to the above, Nicole Bideau stated that at the conference in Bürgenstock, Switzerland showed that it is capable of bringing about a dialogue between the north and the south. He noted that Switzerland supports the principle of a path to peace based on concrete proposals.

In this context, the EDA representative added that Canada, whose prime minister attended the summit in Switzerland in June, will hold the next conference in Ottawa in October. The meeting will discuss humanitarian issues such as prisoners, child abduction, civilian abduction and compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

Zelensky criticized the "peace plan" of Brazil and China

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the Sino-Brazilian proposals regarding the "peace plan" to end the war destructive. According to him, they are unacceptable.

Relations between the Brazilian and Ukrainian people are normal, but the position of the president of the Latin American country is different.

I am sure that people in Brazil support the people of Ukraine. Although if Lula (President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — ed.) had supported us, he would have helped stop the war.

Zelensky called calls to sit down with Putin at the negotiating table unacceptable. Proposals to forget the killing of people and to give up the country's territory are destructive.