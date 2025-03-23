Syria's new government has made tough demands on Russia regarding Assad
Category
World
Publication date

Syria's new government has made tough demands on Russia regarding Assad

The Kremlin is being demanded to extradite Bashar Assad
Читати українською
Source:  Al Arabiya

Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin extradite former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad for trial in Damascus.

Points of attention

  • The situation underscores the complexities of power struggles and international relations, as Syria's new government asserts its authority over past regimes.
  • The demand for extradition raises concerns about potential repercussions and the delicate balance of alliances in the volatile Middle Eastern region.

The Kremlin is being demanded to extradite Bashar Assad

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country Russia provided Assad with political asylum, but now the new leadership of Syria is demanding his extradition for legal proceedings.

Journalists have not yet learned other details about Damascus' demands to the Kremlin.

This situation could lead to a serious international conflict, as Moscow, having supported Bashar Assad during his rule, may now face diplomatic pressure from the new Syrian government and its allies.

According to journalists, the issue of extradition will remain a subject of political and legal debate.

As mentioned earlier, Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for many years, fled to Russia in early December last year.

This happened after rebels led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group captured Damascus in less than two weeks of an offensive from the north of the country.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Assad regime supporters kill 14 police officers in Syria
Assad regime supporters kill 14 police officers in Syria
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov unexpectedly lashed out with accusations against Bashar Assad
Assad comes under fire from Lavrov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British tabloid hints at poisoning of dictator Assad in Moscow
Assad

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?