Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin extradite former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad for trial in Damascus.
Points of attention
- The situation underscores the complexities of power struggles and international relations, as Syria's new government asserts its authority over past regimes.
- The demand for extradition raises concerns about potential repercussions and the delicate balance of alliances in the volatile Middle Eastern region.
The Kremlin is being demanded to extradite Bashar Assad
What is important to understand is that the aggressor country Russia provided Assad with political asylum, but now the new leadership of Syria is demanding his extradition for legal proceedings.
Journalists have not yet learned other details about Damascus' demands to the Kremlin.
According to journalists, the issue of extradition will remain a subject of political and legal debate.
As mentioned earlier, Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for many years, fled to Russia in early December last year.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-