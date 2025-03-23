Syria's new government has made tough demands on Russia regarding Assad

Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin extradite former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad for trial in Damascus.

The Kremlin is being demanded to extradite Bashar Assad

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country Russia provided Assad with political asylum, but now the new leadership of Syria is demanding his extradition for legal proceedings.

Journalists have not yet learned other details about Damascus' demands to the Kremlin.

This situation could lead to a serious international conflict, as Moscow, having supported Bashar Assad during his rule, may now face diplomatic pressure from the new Syrian government and its allies. Share

According to journalists, the issue of extradition will remain a subject of political and legal debate.

As mentioned earlier, Bashar al-Assad, who led Syria for many years, fled to Russia in early December last year.