Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team held talks with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which they demanded that the Kremlin extradite former dictator Bashar al-Assad and compensate for the damages caused.

Syria's new government is not going to obey Russia

According to anonymous sources, the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is demanding that Moscow hand over former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia when he was overthrown by Shaaraa's rebels.

Moreover, official Damascus is calling on the Kremlin, which supported Assad during the Syrian civil war, to restore trust through "concrete measures such as compensation, reconstruction and recovery."

According to journalists, when asked to confirm whether Moscow was demanded to extradite dictator Bashar Assad and pay compensation, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, whose soldiers and air force have supported Assad for years against Syrian rebels, intends to retain his naval base in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia.

What is important to understand is that the loss of these facilities will be a critical blow to the Kremlin's ability to extend its power in the region.

British intelligence assessed the situation in Syria

According to British intelligence, after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria, uncertainty reigned regarding the future presence of the aggressor country, Russia, in the eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian Standing Mediterranean Task Force does not have access to its naval base in Tartus for maintenance and logistical support.

The British Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that there is no comparable alternative base for the Russian task force in the region.

The future of Russian bases in Syria remains unclear as long as political uncertainty prevails in the country, according to the British Ministry of Defense. Share

British intelligence officials warn that the aggressor country will still do everything possible to maintain its presence in the Mediterranean.