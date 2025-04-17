In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated about 16 km² of territory in the area of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, near Pokrovsk.

The AFU have successes on the Donetsk front line

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this on Facebook.

We are continuing the defensive operation, conducting counteroffensive actions and have had some success. In recent weeks, we have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the area of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that he had worked in the operational zone of the Donetsk OTU troops and had visited virtually all brigades of the grouping over the course of three days. He also noted that in the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces stop about 30 enemy assault operations every day and inflict significant losses on the Russian occupiers.

I listened to reports from the commander of the operational-tactical group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, worked fruitfully with brigade commanders at their command posts, and resolved problematic issues on the ground regarding the organization of combat operations, provision of ammunition and logistical means.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the thorough preparation and support of combat operations of combat units and assault groups. Syrsky emphasized that "this should be a constant object of control of the brigade commander and the direct responsibility of the battalion commander."