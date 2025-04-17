Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Donetsk direction
Ukraine
Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Donetsk direction

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrskyi
Читати українською

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated about 16 km² of territory in the area of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, near Pokrovsk.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liberated about 16 km² of territory near Pokrovsk, including the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko.
  • Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky actively managed the troops' operational area and provided necessary resources for combat operations, resulting in strategic successes.
  • In the Donetsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully conduct defensive and counter-offensive actions, thwarting enemy assault operations and inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers.

The AFU have successes on the Donetsk front line

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this on Facebook.

We are continuing the defensive operation, conducting counteroffensive actions and have had some success. In recent weeks, we have liberated about 16 square kilometers of territory in the area of the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that he had worked in the operational zone of the Donetsk OTU troops and had visited virtually all brigades of the grouping over the course of three days. He also noted that in the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces stop about 30 enemy assault operations every day and inflict significant losses on the Russian occupiers.

I listened to reports from the commander of the operational-tactical group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, worked fruitfully with brigade commanders at their command posts, and resolved problematic issues on the ground regarding the organization of combat operations, provision of ammunition and logistical means.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew attention to the thorough preparation and support of combat operations of combat units and assault groups. Syrsky emphasized that "this should be a constant object of control of the brigade commander and the direct responsibility of the battalion commander."

He gave the necessary orders to resolve problematic issues and meet existing needs. The enemy did not change his plans — to push the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine beyond the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and reach the administrative borders of these regions. However, the enemy's plan remains unrealized.

