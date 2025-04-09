The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Syrsky pointed out an important point

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that European peacekeeping troops will not be on the front line if the fire on the battlefield is still stopped and the fighting is over.

Syrskyi voiced his position on peacekeepers

Journalists asked the commander-in-chief how realistic the scenario of introducing a contingent of foreign troops into Ukraine was.

According to him, in this case it is a political issue.

From a military point of view, of course, the presence of a contingent from another country is an additional guarantee of security, because they will guarantee that at least the part where these troops are located will not be hit by the enemy. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief drew attention to the fact that theoretically these units will not be on the front line.

They plan to place them where there will be a minimal level of threat.

According to Syrsky, all decisions related to actions at the front are never made by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky alone, but always consult with the military.

Journalists asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine whether he considers peacekeeping troops to be a sufficient guarantee of security for Ukraine.