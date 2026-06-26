Syrsky named 4 urgent tasks of the AFU in the war against the Russia

The Ukrainian command seeks to bring the war to the point where Russia's military potential will pass its peak and begin to decline, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's current window of advantage in war may be short.
- Syrsky stated that the Russian command has not abandoned its plans to seize Ukrainian territories.
A turning point may come in the war — Syrsky
As journalists note, during their conversation with them, the Ukrainian general was noticeably afraid to describe the current situation in the war as a turning point.
Describing the tasks of the Ukrainian army at the current stage, Syrskyi named the following:
to hold territory,
kill more Russians than Russia can mobilize,
to strangle Russian logistics with drone strikes,
to exhaust the Russian economy with long-range strikes on the oil and gas and military-industrial complex.
According to the commander-in-chief, Ukraine's current window of advantage in the war may be short. Any sudden breakthrough in innovation could dramatically change the course of the war.
At the same time, Syrsky stated that the Russian command has not abandoned its plans to seize Ukrainian territories. The Russians are simply adjusting the timing of achieving these goals.
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