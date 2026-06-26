Syrsky named 4 urgent tasks of the AFU in the war against the Russia

The Ukrainian command seeks to bring the war to the point where Russia's military potential will pass its peak and begin to decline, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

A turning point may come in the war — Syrsky

As journalists note, during their conversation with them, the Ukrainian general was noticeably afraid to describe the current situation in the war as a turning point.

I cannot say directly that the war is approaching a turning point. We hope that there will come a moment when the enemy mobilizes all his forces, resources and actions, after which exhaustion sets in, and a turning point may come. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Describing the tasks of the Ukrainian army at the current stage, Syrskyi named the following:

to hold territory, kill more Russians than Russia can mobilize, to strangle Russian logistics with drone strikes, to exhaust the Russian economy with long-range strikes on the oil and gas and military-industrial complex.

According to the commander-in-chief, Ukraine's current window of advantage in the war may be short. Any sudden breakthrough in innovation could dramatically change the course of the war.

War is a constant competition, a competition between technologies, economies, and resources, and a confrontation between armies. This competition takes the form of a race to keep up with new weapons, for which counterweapons are then developed. It is vital not to lose your edge in any of these areas. Share

At the same time, Syrsky stated that the Russian command has not abandoned its plans to seize Ukrainian territories. The Russians are simply adjusting the timing of achieving these goals.