Syrsky published the results of the combat work of Ukrainian strike drones for January 2025

In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of Ukrainian strike UAVs of various types. The largest share of damage falls on FPV drones. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare based on the results of the first month of 2025. This is one of our constant priorities, without which victory in a modern technological war is impossible. A dynamically developing direction. The front line is outlined by infantry positions. But the increase and skillful use of drones allows us to keep the enemy at a distance from our trenches and destroy him remotely. And therefore — to preserve the life and health of infantrymen, — noted Syrsky.

He emphasized the need to improve the interaction of the BfS units with combined arms units.

The Commander-in-Chief heard reports on the results of the activities of the brigades and battalions of unmanned systems.

Thus, in January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled precisely as a result of the work of strike UAVs of various types. In general, during the reporting month, our drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets than in December. The largest share of hits (49%) was accounted for by FPV drones. The leaders in this area are the air defense units of the 46th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, and 80th Airborne Assault Brigades. I decided to honor the commanders of the air defense units that demonstrate the best performance in destroying the enemy. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky drew special attention to the report of J2 (Ukrainian intelligence) regarding the enemy's formation of a new type of troops — the troops of unmanned systems of the Russian Armed Forces.