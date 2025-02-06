Syrsky published the results of the combat work of Ukrainian strike drones for January 2025
Syrsky published the results of the combat work of Ukrainian strike drones for January 2025

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of Ukrainian strike UAVs of various types. The largest share of damage falls on FPV drones. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Points of attention

  • In January 2025, Ukrainian strike drones destroyed 66% of Russian military equipment, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned systems.
  • The Ukrainian army, led by General Oleksandr Syrsky, holds the initiative in unmanned systems, staying ahead in the modern warfare evolution.
  • The intelligence report highlights the enemy's focus on forming new troops of unmanned systems, while the Ukrainian army is dedicated to enhancing and scaling its expertise in this field.
  • The development and utilization of drones in combat allow for remote destruction of the enemy, keeping infantry positions safe, as emphasized by Syrsky.
  • The continuous improvement and strategic measures in unmanned systems are key priorities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure victory in modern technological warfare.

Ukrainian drones destroyed two-thirds of Russian military equipment in January 2025

Held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare based on the results of the first month of 2025. This is one of our constant priorities, without which victory in a modern technological war is impossible. A dynamically developing direction. The front line is outlined by infantry positions. But the increase and skillful use of drones allows us to keep the enemy at a distance from our trenches and destroy him remotely. And therefore — to preserve the life and health of infantrymen, — noted Syrsky.

He emphasized the need to improve the interaction of the BfS units with combined arms units.

Conference

The Commander-in-Chief heard reports on the results of the activities of the brigades and battalions of unmanned systems.

Thus, in January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled precisely as a result of the work of strike UAVs of various types. In general, during the reporting month, our drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets than in December. The largest share of hits (49%) was accounted for by FPV drones. The leaders in this area are the air defense units of the 46th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, and 80th Airborne Assault Brigades. I decided to honor the commanders of the air defense units that demonstrate the best performance in destroying the enemy.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky drew special attention to the report of J2 (Ukrainian intelligence) regarding the enemy's formation of a new type of troops — the troops of unmanned systems of the Russian Armed Forces.

We know about the enemy's intentions and his specific plans, which envisage 210 thousand servicemen of the Air Defense Forces in 277 military units and subdivisions by 2030. But in this war, the initiative in the direction of unmanned systems belongs to us. The enemy recognizes the high effectiveness of the combat use of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not stand still, adopts our advanced experience, and scales up its work. We face corresponding tasks, including asymmetric ones. We will develop, improve, and scale up achievements in the Air Defense direction. However, we must act not only with numbers, but also with skill.

