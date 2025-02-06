Syrsky published the results of the combat work of Ukrainian strike drones for January 2025

In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the operation of Ukrainian strike UAVs of various types. The largest share of damage falls on FPV drones. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
Points of attention
- In January 2025, Ukrainian strike drones destroyed 66% of Russian military equipment, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned systems.
- The Ukrainian army, led by General Oleksandr Syrsky, holds the initiative in unmanned systems, staying ahead in the modern warfare evolution.
- The intelligence report highlights the enemy's focus on forming new troops of unmanned systems, while the Ukrainian army is dedicated to enhancing and scaling its expertise in this field.
- The development and utilization of drones in combat allow for remote destruction of the enemy, keeping infantry positions safe, as emphasized by Syrsky.
- The continuous improvement and strategic measures in unmanned systems are key priorities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure victory in modern technological warfare.
Held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare based on the results of the first month of 2025. This is one of our constant priorities, without which victory in a modern technological war is impossible. A dynamically developing direction. The front line is outlined by infantry positions. But the increase and skillful use of drones allows us to keep the enemy at a distance from our trenches and destroy him remotely. And therefore — to preserve the life and health of infantrymen, — noted Syrsky.
He emphasized the need to improve the interaction of the BfS units with combined arms units.
The Commander-in-Chief heard reports on the results of the activities of the brigades and battalions of unmanned systems.
Syrsky drew special attention to the report of J2 (Ukrainian intelligence) regarding the enemy's formation of a new type of troops — the troops of unmanned systems of the Russian Armed Forces.
