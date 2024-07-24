Syrsky reacted to the aggravation of the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region

On July 23, it became known that the Russian army had withdrawn 90,000 occupiers to Zaporizhzhia. It was reported. spokesman of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhovii. The situation that has developed has already been commented on by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrsky assessed the threat of a breakthrough by Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region

As the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted, if the enemy tries to launch an assault again in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will once again be able to stop and push back the Russian invaders.

We can give them a good answer, — emphasized Oleksandr Syrskyi. Share

According to him, the creeping "victories" of Russia" can be considered only local achievements.

What is important to understand is that this is not an "operational" breakthrough, like the capture of a large city.

In principle, the enemy did not make significant progress. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrskyi also draws attention to the fact that the length of the front line as of today reaches 3,700 km.

Despite this, active hostilities were conducted on its "977 km", i.e. "twice the length of the border between Germany and France".

Watch the video of the battles between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army in the Zaporizhzhia region:

What else is important to know about the situation at the front

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Russian invaders are attacking the positions of the Armed Forces soldiers in many directions at once.

Journalists also asked him whether it is possible to stop Russia's advance on the Ukrainian front.

Yes of course. First of all, it depends on our courageous soldiers, our officers, — emphasized the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Share

Oleksandr Syrskyi also recalled Russia's last failed attempt to seize Kharkiv and the neighboring Sumy region.

The Ukrainian defenders once again managed to stop and push back the enemy's forces.