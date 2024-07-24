The Russian Federation plans to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 — Syrskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation plans to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 — Syrskyi

The Russian Federation plans to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 — Syrskyi
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Russia intends to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 by the end of the year. Occupiers also have an advantage in equipment and resources.

Points of attention

 

  • The Ukrainian general reveals that the Russians have increased the number of troops and equipment in two years.
  • Sirskyi reports on the increase of Russian military resources and intentions to reach the level of 690,000 troops by the end of the year.
  • The losses of the Russian army per day include the destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment, which complicates their situation in the conflict zone.

Syrsky revealed the plans of the Russian army

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky notes, two and a half years after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians still have more resources.

According to Sirsky, Russia had 100,000 soldiers at the beginning of the invasion. This number has increased to 520,000, and by the end of the year, the Russian Federation wants to increase the number of troops to 690,000.

When it comes to equipment, here the ratio is 1:2 or 1:3 in their favor, said Sirskyi.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of Russian tanks has doubled from 1,700 to 3,500. The number of artillery systems has tripled, and armored personnel carriers have increased from 4,500 to 8,900.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8302 (+14) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,013 (+13) units;

  • artillery systems — 15,759 (+65) units;

  • RSZV — 1125 units;

  • air defense equipment — 902 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 363 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,544 (+33) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2402 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,279 (+77) units;

  • special equipment — 2650 (+10) units.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Can Ukraine defeat the Russia without US support — Blinken's explanation
Anthony Blinken
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Ministry of Defense lost 25% of Il-76 aircraft
Il-76 aircraft
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks and an airplane
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks and an airplane

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?