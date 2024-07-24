The Russian Federation plans to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 — Syrskyi

Russia intends to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 by the end of the year. Occupiers also have an advantage in equipment and resources.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian general reveals that the Russians have increased the number of troops and equipment in two years.
- Sirskyi reports on the increase of Russian military resources and intentions to reach the level of 690,000 troops by the end of the year.
- The losses of the Russian army per day include the destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and other equipment, which complicates their situation in the conflict zone.
Syrsky revealed the plans of the Russian army
As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky notes, two and a half years after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians still have more resources.
According to Sirsky, Russia had 100,000 soldiers at the beginning of the invasion. This number has increased to 520,000, and by the end of the year, the Russian Federation wants to increase the number of troops to 690,000.
He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of Russian tanks has doubled from 1,700 to 3,500. The number of artillery systems has tripled, and armored personnel carriers have increased from 4,500 to 8,900.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8302 (+14) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,013 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 15,759 (+65) units;
RSZV — 1125 units;
air defense equipment — 902 (+1) units;
aircraft — 363 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,544 (+33) units;
cruise missiles — 2402 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,279 (+77) units;
special equipment — 2650 (+10) units.
