The Russian Federation plans to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 — Syrskyi

Russia intends to increase the number of troops in Ukraine to 690,000 by the end of the year. Occupiers also have an advantage in equipment and resources.

Syrsky revealed the plans of the Russian army

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky notes, two and a half years after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians still have more resources.

According to Sirsky, Russia had 100,000 soldiers at the beginning of the invasion. This number has increased to 520,000, and by the end of the year, the Russian Federation wants to increase the number of troops to 690,000.

When it comes to equipment, here the ratio is 1:2 or 1:3 in their favor, said Sirskyi. Share

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of Russian tanks has doubled from 1,700 to 3,500. The number of artillery systems has tripled, and armored personnel carriers have increased from 4,500 to 8,900.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: