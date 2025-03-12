Syrsky reported active fighting in the suburbs of Sudzha

Active combat operations continue in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces, in the suburbs of Sudzha and the areas around it. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Russia almost completely destroyed Sudzha with airstrikes — Syrsky

The enemy is using assault units of the airborne troops and special operations forces to break through our defenses, displace our troops from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and transfer hostilities to the territory of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Trying to achieve political goals at all costs, the enemy has already suffered and continues to suffer significant losses in Kursk, noted Syrsky.

Since the beginning of the Kursk operation (from August 6, 2024 to the present day), the total losses of Russian troops have amounted to over 54,900 people.

Of them:

irrevocable — more than 22.2 thousand,

sanitary — 31.8 thousand,

prisoners — 942 people.

Also, about 2,100 units of Russian military equipment and weapons were hit or destroyed. In particular, 90 tanks, 654 armored combat vehicles, five MLRS, two air defense systems, one aircraft, two helicopters, more than 1,100 cars, 28 units of special equipment. In addition, almost 1,500 drones. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian aircraft have carried out an unprecedented number of strikes on the territory of their own region. In particular, airstrikes on the city of Sudzha have almost completely destroyed this settlement.

In the most difficult situation, my priority was and remains the preservation of the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the Defense Forces, if necessary, maneuver to more advantageous lines. First of all, the unmanned component is involved, as well as artillery fire weapons. I gave all the necessary orders for this.

As of 6 p.m., our troops had repelled eight enemy assaults on the Kursk salient.