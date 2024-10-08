Syrskyi discussed the plan for the victory of Ukraine with US Army General Brown

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Charles Brown. They discussed the plan for the victory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The telephone conversation between the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and US Army General Charles Brown was about the plan to win Ukraine.
- Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to the US for the assistance and discussed the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for ammunition and military equipment.
- The main goal of the victory plan is to strengthen Ukraine's position for future diplomatic negotiations with Russia and the possibility of joining NATO.
- Ukraine may soon receive an invitation to join NATO and is discussing the possibility of approaching Putin directly.
How was the conversation between Syrsky and Brown
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to the USA for the powerful military and political assistance, as well as for joint measures aimed at developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Syrskyi also noted that they discussed "views and approaches" in preparation for the 25th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will be held at the level of heads of states participating in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on October 12.
According to Syrskyi, Brown assured him "of the full support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the continuation of practical assistance" to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.
What is the main goal of Ukraine's victory plan
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is primarily about strengthening Ukraine's position during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.
It is also important to understand that the head of state and his team expect that Ukraine will soon receive an invitation to join NATO.
For a long time, official Washington tried to dispel hopes that it would approve Kyiv's request to use long-range US missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory to avoid escalation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-