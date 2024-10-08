Syrskyi discussed the plan for the victory of Ukraine with US Army General Brown

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Charles Brown. They discussed the plan for the victory of Ukraine.

How was the conversation between Syrsky and Brown

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to the USA for the powerful military and political assistance, as well as for joint measures aimed at developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Familiarized with the current security situation in Ukraine and the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons, military equipment, and ammunition. Discussed the ways of implementing the military component of the Victory Plan... and the next steps regarding the implementation of joint projects. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrskyi also noted that they discussed "views and approaches" in preparation for the 25th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, which will be held at the level of heads of states participating in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on October 12.

According to Syrskyi, Brown assured him "of the full support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the continuation of practical assistance" to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

What is the main goal of Ukraine's victory plan

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is primarily about strengthening Ukraine's position during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

It is also important to understand that the head of state and his team expect that Ukraine will soon receive an invitation to join NATO.

With no sign that the Kremlin plans to back down, the allies are also discussing the possibility of reaching out to Putin just ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil, scheduled for November, one of the insiders said. Share

For a long time, official Washington tried to dispel hopes that it would approve Kyiv's request to use long-range US missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory to avoid escalation.