Syrsky named the priorities of the AFU at the front in February 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2025 and stated that in January the number of units withdrawn to restore combat readiness was slightly increased.

The situation is difficult, but we are fighting back with dignity. We continue to effectively destroy the enemy's military facilities in order to reduce its strike potential. We are destroying the enemy both on the territory of Ukraine and in Russia.

According to him, among the priorities are, in particular, the operation in the Kursk region and the destruction of military facilities deep inside Russia.

The main efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are focused primarily on holding the borders and preventing the enemy from advancing, strengthening the training of military personnel, and increasing the unmanned component, the general emphasized.

Syrsky informed that the development of formations and units of the Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Marine Corps, and Unmanned Systems Forces continues by increasing the number of unmanned systems in their composition.

On the ground, we are first and foremost saturating with personnel and equipment those units that are already conducting defense on the front line.

At the same time, measures are underway to relocate and send military personnel from non-combat to combat military units.

Syrsky emphasized the need to improve work in the direction of recruiting and strengthening the psychological resilience of soldiers.

According to him, measures to adapt newcomers arriving from training centers should be carried out even before they begin to be involved in performing combat missions, because the stability of the army depends on the training and education of people.

In January, we were able to slightly increase the number of units being withdrawn for combat readiness restoration. There are corresponding plans for the next period as well. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He noted: "We are taking into account the challenges of the time and working to strengthen the army even in the difficult conditions that have arisen."

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the reform of the organizational structure of the Armed Forces is ongoing. In particular, measures to transition to a corps structure have begun to be implemented.

February will be difficult for our troops, but the enemy will also have a hard time. I have assigned tasks to the relevant commands and military management bodies.

He noted that the enemy is not reducing the intensity of its attacks, and it is against this background that the tasks will be carried out.

Syrsky highly praised the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar.

A year passed in constant active actions of the enemy: he attacked, we defended. But we also had good news when we conducted a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which significantly motivated our personnel, raised the morale of the troops and society, and gave us hope that this offensive would not be the last.

He emphasized that "we need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offense."