Syrsky named the priorities of the AFU at the front in February 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2025 and stated that in January the number of units withdrawn to restore combat readiness was slightly increased.
Points of attention
- General Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the importance of stable maintenance of borders and strengthening the training of military personnel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2025.
- The development of formations and units of various types of troops, along with increasing the unmanned systems, is a key focus area for enhancing combat capabilities.
- Recruiting efforts and psychological resilience of soldiers play a crucial role in the overall success of the army, according to General Syrskyi.
- The successful Kursk operation highlighted by General Syrskyi underscores the need for preparing for offensive actions, not just defense.
- Increasing the number of unmanned systems, relocating military personnel to combat units, and ongoing organizational reforms are part of the strategic planning for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2025.
Syrsky announced the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for February 2025
According to him, among the priorities are, in particular, the operation in the Kursk region and the destruction of military facilities deep inside Russia.
The main efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are focused primarily on holding the borders and preventing the enemy from advancing, strengthening the training of military personnel, and increasing the unmanned component, the general emphasized.
Syrsky informed that the development of formations and units of the Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Marine Corps, and Unmanned Systems Forces continues by increasing the number of unmanned systems in their composition.
At the same time, measures are underway to relocate and send military personnel from non-combat to combat military units.
Syrsky emphasized the need to improve work in the direction of recruiting and strengthening the psychological resilience of soldiers.
According to him, measures to adapt newcomers arriving from training centers should be carried out even before they begin to be involved in performing combat missions, because the stability of the army depends on the training and education of people.
He noted: "We are taking into account the challenges of the time and working to strengthen the army even in the difficult conditions that have arisen."
The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the reform of the organizational structure of the Armed Forces is ongoing. In particular, measures to transition to a corps structure have begun to be implemented.
He noted that the enemy is not reducing the intensity of its attacks, and it is against this background that the tasks will be carried out.
Syrsky highly praised the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
He said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar.
A year passed in constant active actions of the enemy: he attacked, we defended. But we also had good news when we conducted a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which significantly motivated our personnel, raised the morale of the troops and society, and gave us hope that this offensive would not be the last.
He emphasized that "we need to prepare not only for defense, but also for offense."
