Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country cannot give up Russian oil because it "has no other choice."

At a press conference following a meeting of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani economic committee, Szijjártó was asked to comment on reports that US President Donald Trump had recently called on the EU to stop buying Russian oil.

Let us not be fooled by hypocrites, because a significant portion of those who most loudly criticize Hungary and Slovakia for purchasing oil also buy Russian oil, only indirectly, through certain Asian countries. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, other countries secretly buy Russian oil because it is cheaper, while Hungary buys it as is because it simply has no other choice.

And the fact that Hungary cooperates with Russia on energy security issues is largely due to the fact that the European Union rejected our request for assistance in increasing the capacity of gas pipelines in Southeastern Europe. Share

And instead of increasing the capacity of the alternative gas pipeline leading to us, Croatia increased the transit fee for transportation five times compared to the European standard, he added.