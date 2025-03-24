Talks between the US and Russia are taking place in Saudi Arabia — what is known

The Riyadh meeting between the US and Russia is aimed at achieving progress on a broad ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

US and Russian representatives met in Riyadh: what is known

American and Russian officials began closed-door talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on March 24.

It is known that the meeting between the Russian and US delegations is closed. Journalists have been asked to leave the premises of The Ritz-Carlton hotel, where they are being held.

The United States is represented at these negotiations by the Director of Policy Planning under the Secretary of State, Michael Anton, assistants to US Special Representative Keith Kellogg, and representatives of the office of National Security Advisor Michael Volz.

On the Russian side, Senator Grigory Karasin and Advisor to the Director of the FSB Sergey Beseda are participating in the negotiations. Share

Al Arabiya TV channel noted that the talks are aimed at making progress on a broad ceasefire in Ukraine, with Washington considering a ceasefire agreement in the Black Sea before reaching a broader agreement.

According to Russian media, before the negotiations, the Russian dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov reported that the issue of security in the Black Sea would be raised at the negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hinted that, in addition to resuming the grain deal, other "nuances" and "aspects" of ending the war against Ukraine would be discussed.

At the same time, the parties are expected to discuss the "line of control" between the two countries, which a Reuters source described as "measures for control, peacekeeping, freezing the lines where they exist." According to the publication's interlocutor, "confidence-building measures" are being discussed, including the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Later, information emerged that the US and Ukraine would hold another round of talks after the US contacts with Russia, The Guardian reports.