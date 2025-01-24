Tankers with American liquefied gas are deploying right in the middle of the ocean and heading for Europe, seeking to take advantage of rising prices on the European market.

What is known about the course of tankers with American LNG to Europe?

According to the publication's journalists, at least 7 tankers with American liquefied gas, which were heading to South Africa, Asia, and Colombia, have changed their route and are now sailing to EU ports.

"It's unusual to see so many price changes and so many obvious reversals," notes LNG market analyst Alex Frawley. Share

The authors of the material attribute this to the increase in gas prices on the European market, caused by the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine against the backdrop of a significant cooling in Western European countries.

LNG tanker

Against the backdrop of rising prices, American companies and traders are able to earn higher profits compared to exports to Asian countries.

Analysts at Spark Commodities note that redirecting gas carriers with American LNG to European ports increases profits per tanker by an average of $5.3 million.

Europe is increasingly relying on its ability to draw in LNG after losing Russian gas via Ukraine as it depletes its storage capacity. EU gas storage facilities were 59 percent full as of Monday, down 15 percent from the same period last year, the publication said. Share

Will the EU continue to buy Russian gas?

The European Union has not yet imposed any sanctions on the import of Russian gas, so it is currently purchasing it at a record pace.

But now Europe buys gas mainly in liquefied form, rather than through pipelines.