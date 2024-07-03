Tens of millions of Russians seek possibility of escaping from Russia

The spokesman for the "I Want to Live" project, Vitaly Matvienko, reported that 48 million citizens of the Russian Federation have already visited the website of the Ukrainian state initiative because they do not want to participate in Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The "I Want to Live" project provides an opportunity to survive for those who want to escape from war and forced service in the Russian army.
- Belarusians also turned to the "I want to live" project because they did not want to fight against the Ukrainian people.
- Over the past two years, the project has implemented more than 300 successful operations and recorded more than 50 million visits to the site.
More and more Russians are learning about the "I Want to Live" project
Vitaly Matvienko noted that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the "I Want to Live" team work together on many important operations.
It is about establishing contact with those who want to escape from the war, from forced service in the Russian army, and with those who wish to become part of the Russian volunteer forces, particularly the Legion "Freedom of Russia".
Belarusians also oppose the Russia's war against Ukraine
Vitaliy Matvienko notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Belarusians have also been contacting the "I Want to Live" hotline.
What is important to understand is that their questionnaires are in the database, but as of today, the focus is still on citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian military personnel.
The spokesperson of the "I Want to Live" project assured that if Belarus threatens, the appeals of Belarusian citizens will also be actively considered.
Andriy Yusov, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, also commented on the situation.
