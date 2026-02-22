Terrorist attack in Lviv. National Police showed footage of the planting of explosives and the arrest of the suspect

The National Police of Ukraine has revealed new details of the terrorist attack that occurred at 00:30 in the center of Lviv at night. According to the latest data, a 23-year-old policewoman died. Another 25 people were injured to varying degrees of severity, 11 of them are hospitalized, including six law enforcement officers who are in serious condition.
- Law enforcement agencies, including detectives, forensic experts, and explosives technicians, are actively investigating the case to ensure justice is served.
- President Zelensky has confirmed the arrest of several suspects in connection with the terrorist attack, emphasizing the government's commitment to tackling such threats.
Terrorist attack in Lviv — new details announced
According to preliminary data, improvised explosive devices planted in garbage cans detonated.
As part of joint operational measures, police officers, together with border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, located the suspect within several hours.
The woman was detained in the controlled border area of the city of Stary Sambir.
It is worth noting that the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.
The sanction of the most serious article provides for life imprisonment.
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, several suspects were detained in this case.
