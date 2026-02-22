Terrorist attack in Lviv. National Police showed footage of the planting of explosives and the arrest of the suspect

The National Police of Ukraine has revealed new details of the terrorist attack that occurred at 00:30 in the center of Lviv at night. According to the latest data, a 23-year-old policewoman died. Another 25 people were injured to varying degrees of severity, 11 of them are hospitalized, including six law enforcement officers who are in serious condition.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — new details announced

According to preliminary data, improvised explosive devices planted in garbage cans detonated.

As part of joint operational measures, police officers, together with border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, located the suspect within several hours.

The woman was detained in the controlled border area of the city of Stary Sambir.

She turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region. On the instructions of the so-called "curator" of the Russian special services, the woman made homemade explosive devices and planted them in predetermined places. Share

It is worth noting that the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The sanction of the most serious article provides for life imprisonment.

Lviv police detectives and investigators, criminal analysis officers, forensic experts, explosives technicians, dog handlers, and other specialized services were involved in solving the crime. Law enforcement officers immediately launched a large-scale special operation. Share

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, several suspects were detained in this case.