Terrorist attack in Lviv. National Police showed footage of the planting of explosives and the arrest of the suspect
Category
Events
Publication date

Terrorist attack in Lviv. National Police showed footage of the planting of explosives and the arrest of the suspect

National Police of Ukraine
Terrorist attack in Lviv — new details announced
Читати українською

The National Police of Ukraine has revealed new details of the terrorist attack that occurred at 00:30 in the center of Lviv at night. According to the latest data, a 23-year-old policewoman died. Another 25 people were injured to varying degrees of severity, 11 of them are hospitalized, including six law enforcement officers who are in serious condition.

Points of attention

  • Law enforcement agencies, including detectives, forensic experts, and explosives technicians, are actively investigating the case to ensure justice is served.
  • President Zelensky has confirmed the arrest of several suspects in connection with the terrorist attack, emphasizing the government's commitment to tackling such threats.

Terrorist attack in Lviv — new details announced

According to preliminary data, improvised explosive devices planted in garbage cans detonated.

As part of joint operational measures, police officers, together with border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, located the suspect within several hours.

The woman was detained in the controlled border area of the city of Stary Sambir.

She turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region. On the instructions of the so-called "curator" of the Russian special services, the woman made homemade explosive devices and planted them in predetermined places.

It is worth noting that the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The sanction of the most serious article provides for life imprisonment.

Lviv police detectives and investigators, criminal analysis officers, forensic experts, explosives technicians, dog handlers, and other specialized services were involved in solving the crime. Law enforcement officers immediately launched a large-scale special operation.

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, several suspects were detained in this case.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrorist attack in Lviv: female police officer killed, 24 people injured — video
Andriy Sadovy
Terrorist attack in Lviv — latest details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrorist attack in Lviv. Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the suspect
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Terrorist attack in Lviv — Zelenskyy's first reaction and all the details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced an offensive in the Oleksandrivka direction.
AFU Air Assault Troops
The DShV conducts a successful counteroffensive

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?