Tesla Cybertruck explosion. What really happened in the USA
Source:  Associated Press

As journalists have learned, American soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who died on January 1 in an explosion in a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas, left notes stating that the explosion should be a "wake-up call" for Americans and that it was not a terrorist attack.

  • The explosion of the Tesla Cybertruck became a provocative appeal from an American soldier to Americans.
  • The deceased Matthew Livelsberger left notes explaining the motives for the act, rejecting the version of a terrorist attack.
  • Law enforcement officials gave their version of events.

New details in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion case in the US

As the 37-year-old Livelsberger admitted in his notes, he had long wanted to "clear" his mind "of the brothers" he had lost and "free himself from the burden of the lives" he had taken.

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacle and violence. What better way to get your point across than with a stunt involving fireworks and explosives," the American military wrote.

In addition, it is indicated that Livelsberger's notes contain reflections on political topics, social problems, domestic and international issues, including the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

According to the soldier, the United States is "deadly ill and headed for collapse."

Deputy Sheriff Dori Coren commented on this matter. He officially confirmed that Tesla engineers have received data from the Cybertruck, but not all of it has been analyzed yet.

What do law enforcement officials say about this case?

According to the latter, Livelsberger had no complaints about future President Donald Trump.

For example, during his lifetime, the soldier argued that it was extremely important to "rallied" around Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans has already voiced his opinion.

"While this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, ultimately it appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a highly decorated combat veteran who was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues," he stressed.

Reporters also learned that Livelsberger admitted to ex-girlfriend Alicia Arritt that he was dealing with significant pain and exhaustion.

Arrit explains his words by a traumatic brain injury.

