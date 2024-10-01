The advantage of the Russian army in projectiles at the front was sharply reduced — what a ratio

The Russian army maintains an advantage in artillery shells at the front. However, since the winter of 2024, it has almost tripled.

The advantage of the Russian Federation in shells at the front decreased to 1:3

As the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, said, the ratio of artillery ammunition usage on the battlefield has decreased compared to the winter of 2024.

Then the ratio was 1 to 8. Today it is 1 to 3, — Ivan Gavrilyuk reported.

Gavrilyuk noted that it is difficult for Ukraine to compete in the production of weapons, military equipment and ammunition with the Russian Federation, whose industrial potential is greater. Therefore, the help of foreign partners and the efficient work of officials are of crucial importance.

Our departments, the government and the leadership of Ukraine are working hard to create joint ventures so that, with the help of our partners, we have the ability to produce the entire range of weapons and military equipment that we need, — added the First Deputy Minister.

Ukraine will increase the production of artillery shells. What are the plans?

"Ukrainian armored vehicles" will build a new factory to increase the production of artillery shells, said the director of the company, Vladyslav Belbas.

The head of "Ukrainian armored vehicles" talked about some plans for the future, but left out the details for security reasons. However, it is known that a new plant is planned to be built on the territory of our country.

We plan to open another factory in the country, which will allow us to significantly increase the volume of supplies, Belbas said.

He did not name the calibers of artillery shells that will be produced in the future, but noted that they will definitely not be Soviet-style 152 mm ammunition.