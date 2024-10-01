The advantage of the Russian army in projectiles at the front was sharply reduced — what a ratio
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The advantage of the Russian army in projectiles at the front was sharply reduced — what a ratio

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The advantage of the Russian army in projectiles at the front was sharply reduced — what a ratio
Читати українською

The Russian army maintains an advantage in artillery shells at the front. However, since the winter of 2024, it has almost tripled.

Points of attention

  • The advantage of the Russian army in artillery shells at the front was reduced by almost three times to a ratio of 1:3.
  • Ukraine focuses on cooperation with foreign partners and the creation of joint ventures to meet its own needs in military equipment and ammunition.
  • "Ukrainian armored vehicles" plans to build a new factory to increase the production of artillery shells, which will allow to significantly increase the volume of supplies.
  • Production of artillery projectiles in Ukraine is focused on sizes from 60 to 120 mm and caliber 122 mm, with a refusal to produce Soviet ammunition.
  • The capacities of the "Ukrainian armored vehicles" enterprise are fully loaded at 100% by the end of the current year.

The advantage of the Russian Federation in shells at the front decreased to 1:3

As the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, said, the ratio of artillery ammunition usage on the battlefield has decreased compared to the winter of 2024.

Then the ratio was 1 to 8. Today it is 1 to 3, — Ivan Gavrilyuk reported.

Gavrilyuk noted that it is difficult for Ukraine to compete in the production of weapons, military equipment and ammunition with the Russian Federation, whose industrial potential is greater. Therefore, the help of foreign partners and the efficient work of officials are of crucial importance.

Our departments, the government and the leadership of Ukraine are working hard to create joint ventures so that, with the help of our partners, we have the ability to produce the entire range of weapons and military equipment that we need, — added the First Deputy Minister.

Ukraine will increase the production of artillery shells. What are the plans?

"Ukrainian armored vehicles" will build a new factory to increase the production of artillery shells, said the director of the company, Vladyslav Belbas.

The head of "Ukrainian armored vehicles" talked about some plans for the future, but left out the details for security reasons. However, it is known that a new plant is planned to be built on the territory of our country.

We plan to open another factory in the country, which will allow us to significantly increase the volume of supplies, Belbas said.

He did not name the calibers of artillery shells that will be produced in the future, but noted that they will definitely not be Soviet-style 152 mm ammunition.

"Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" produces hundreds of thousands of mortar shells per year ranging in size from 60 to 120 mm, as well as 122 mm artillery shells. The company's capacity is 100% loaded by the end of this year.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine already produces its own 155 mm artillery shells
shells
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation suffered the largest losses of projectiles due to Ukraine's attacks on missile arsenals
UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian Federation suffered the largest losses of projectiles due to Ukraine's attacks on missile arsenals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?