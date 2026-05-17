The AFU captured a Russian DRG in the Zaporizhia direction — it was climbing through a gas pipe

In the Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian military captured Russian occupiers who were trying to penetrate the rear of the Defense Forces through a main gas pipeline. For such operations, the Russians have equipped an entire underground system with tunnels, communications, and logistical points.

Ukrainian Armed Forces capture Russian DRG in gas pipeline

Some of the stormtroopers surrendered to the Ukrainian defenders after exiting the tunnel, admitting that "there is no turning back." This was reported by the 65th Mechanized Brigade "Veliky Lug".

In the Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian military personnel exposed and stopped an attempt by Russian occupiers to penetrate the rear of the Defense Forces through a main gas pipeline. Fighters of the "Veliky Lug" brigade captured a group of Russian saboteurs who were moving through the pipeline in the Orikhiv direction.

Videos of prisoners and footage from inside the gas pipeline were published on the brigade's official resources. In the recordings, the occupiers say that they actually had no way to turn back. One of the Russian soldiers said:

"They've welded a pipe behind us, there's no way back," said one of the Russian soldiers. Share

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army is using the main gas pipeline to move assault and sabotage groups behind Ukrainian positions. The main goal of such operations is to try to cut the logistical routes of the Defense Forces near Komyshuvakha and create chaos in the frontline area.

Ukrainian intelligence knew about the preparations of such actions by the occupiers even earlier. Russian military personnel underwent special training at training grounds in the temporarily occupied territories, where they practiced moving along underground routes and assault operations in a confined space.

According to Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers created a virtually separate infrastructure inside the pipe. There were internal posts, telephone communication, places for rest, as well as special bypasses in places of damage to the pipeline. The entrance to the gas pipeline is located in the territory controlled by Russian troops, while the exits lead closer to Ukrainian positions.

It is through such underground routes that Russian saboteurs try to penetrate deep into the Ukrainian defense to carry out attacks, sabotage, and attempts to capture individual objects. The 65th Brigade emphasizes that some of the occupiers, after leaving the pipe, decide to surrender, realizing the hopelessness of the situation. Share

The Ukrainian military also showed the difficult conditions in which Russian attack aircraft moved — through narrow, dark passages for tens of kilometers.