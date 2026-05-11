Ukrainian fighters destroyed another 920 occupiers and 76 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 11, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,342,030 people, of which 920 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,924 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 24,551 (+7),

artillery systems — 41,863 (+76),

MLRS — 1,783 (+1),

air defense systems — 1,373 (+0),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 352 (+0),

ground robotic complexes — 1,371 (+9),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 284,254 (+1,557),

cruise missiles — 4,585 (+0),

ships / boats — 33 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 95,710 (+231),

special equipment — 4,178 (+2).

The data is being refined.