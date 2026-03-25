The AFU destroyed another 1,220 Russian soldiers and 6 enemy tanks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked one important target of the Russian invaders. The losses of the Russian army in manpower are also steadily increasing and have already reached 1,290,960 people.
Points of attention
- Significant losses in tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment have been reported on the Russian side.
- The high number of missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks by the enemy indicate the intensification of the conflict in the region.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 25, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/25/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,290,960 (+1,220) people
tanks — 11,806 (+6) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,274 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 38,746 (+51) units.
RSZV — 1,696 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,336 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 350 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 196,351 (+2,459) units.
cruise missiles — 4,491 (+23) units.
ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 85,151 (+196) units.
special equipment — 4,098 (+0) units.
In addition, it used 9,879 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,049 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 111 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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