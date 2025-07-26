The AFU eliminated the commander of the motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army, Lebedev
The AFU eliminated the commander of the motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army, Lebedev

In the east, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a Russian colonel who was commanding assault operations in the Velyky Burlutsk direction.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated the commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army, Colonel Lebedev, in the Velyky Burlutsk direction, highlighting the intensifying conflict in eastern Ukraine.
  • The situation in eastern Ukraine calls for increased attention and strengthened defense measures to safeguard the country's territorial integrity amidst Russian assault operations.

The AFU eliminated a Russian colonel

This was reported on Telegram by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

According to operational information, soldiers of the Defense Forces destroyed the commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Army, Colonel Lebedev, who commanded the assault operations in the Velyky Burlutsk direction.

It should be noted that the other day it became known about the aggravation of the situation east of Vovchansk. The Russians tried to extend the line of combat contact and break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Velyky Burluk.

In particular, a report by the Institute for the Study of War on July 15 indicated that Russian so-called "military groups" claimed that the occupiers had advanced west and south of Milove, and also attacked near Velyky Burluk in the Milove area.

As a reminder, in early July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet. At the same time, the Deputy Chief of the Russian Navy, Major General Mikhail Gudkov, who previously commanded the 155th Brigade, was also killed.

And on June 30, during a missile strike in Donetsk, the commander of the headquarters of the 8th Guards Army of the Russian Federation, Colonel Ruslan Goryachkin, was eliminated.

