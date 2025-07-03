The AFU liquidated the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Major General Gudkov
The AFU liquidated the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Major General Gudkov

Gudkov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy and former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, was killed in Korenevo, Kursk Region. He was awarded the Hero of Russia award and held the rank of Guards Major General, Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhem'yako said.

Points of attention

  • Major General Gudkov, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy and former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, was killed in Korenevo, Kursk Region.
  • Gudkov was responsible for the actions of the Russian Marine Corps in the war against Ukraine and was known for war crimes.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Gudkov, along with other top commanders of the occupation army.

From the governor's post, it is clear that, in addition to Gudkov, other top commanders of the occupation army were killed.

I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Mikhail Gudkov, Nariman Shikhaliyev, and all other soldiers who died in the Kursk region.

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, citing Rospublications, indicates that Gudkov was killed during his arrival at the control point.

It is reported that there were at least four strikes, and more than 10 occupiers were killed, including many senior officers.

Gudkov was responsible for the actions of the Russian Marine Corps in the war against Ukraine.

Gudkov has been participating in the war against Ukraine since February 24, 2022. He was the commander of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, which is known for its war crimes.

Units of the brigade were transferred to the Kursk region after the start of the Ukrainian Defense Forces operation in this direction.

In March of this year, Gudkov was appointed Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy.

