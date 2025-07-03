Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy and former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, was killed in Korenevo, Kursk Region. He was awarded the Hero of Russia award and held the rank of Guards Major General, Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhem'yako said.
The AFU destroyed Russian Major General Gudkov
From the governor's post, it is clear that, in addition to Gudkov, other top commanders of the occupation army were killed.
Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, citing Rospublications, indicates that Gudkov was killed during his arrival at the control point.
It is reported that there were at least four strikes, and more than 10 occupiers were killed, including many senior officers.
Gudkov was responsible for the actions of the Russian Marine Corps in the war against Ukraine.
Units of the brigade were transferred to the Kursk region after the start of the Ukrainian Defense Forces operation in this direction.
In March of this year, Gudkov was appointed Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy.
