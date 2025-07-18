War criminal, coach of Russian boxer Povetkin, eliminated in Mali — sources
War criminal, coach of Russian boxer Povetkin, eliminated in Mali — sources

What is known about the liquidation of Nesterov?
online.ua

In the Republic of Mali, Igor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner PMC and the trainer of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, was successfully eliminated. Online.UA reports this, citing its sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The connection between Nesterov and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin highlights the broader impact of individuals supporting aggression and war crimes.
  • The incident underscores the complexities of international conflicts and the intertwining of military actions with seemingly unrelated professions like sports coaching.

What is known about the liquidation of Nesterov?

Igor Nesterov, a mercenary of the Wagner PMC and trainer of Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin, was killed in the Republic of Mali, the report says.

According to insiders in Ukrainian military intelligence, terrorist Nesterov was eliminated while performing a "combat mission" in Northwest Africa.

What is important to understand is that earlier the “Wagnerists” announced that they had “accomplished the mission” in Mali.

Despite this, interestingly, they continue to suffer losses on the territory of the republic.

It is worth noting that Igor Nesterov, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, has participated in the aggressive war against Ukraine and posed for photos with other Russian terrorists.

We also cannot ignore the fact that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine was supported by Nesterov's protégé, Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin.

