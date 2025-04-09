The AFU have invented a new way to deceive the Russian army

As Business Insider has learned, Ukrainian soldiers have begun actively building fake trenches on the battlefield from tree branches to fool Russian invaders who are hunting them. This makes it possible to save the lives of Ukrainian UAV operators.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine outsmarted the Russian army again

As drone operator Dimka Zhluktenko admitted to journalists, it has long been a familiar ritual for Ukrainian soldiers to "make several false positions."

In most cases, they are built in a forest belt, designed in such a way that the Russians cannot distinguish a fake bunker from a real one.

To do this, they often leave traces of human life, garbage, or something else.

As the drone operator notes, when the Russian army begins to attack the fake bunker, it is a significant warning to Ukrainian soldiers.

"This will be a signal for you to get out of there as soon as possible," he emphasized.

According to Zhluktenko, fake bunkers are something that Ukrainian operators will try to do all the time when there are enough people to do it.