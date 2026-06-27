The AFU have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out 31 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses towards the settlements of Karaichne and Khatne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Ozerne.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 10 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.