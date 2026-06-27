The AFU have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 57 times.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled almost 60 assaults by the Russian army in different regions.
- The Ukrainian soldiers successfully defended against attacks in areas including Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk regions, showcasing resilience and strength.
Current situation on the front on June 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out 31 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defenses towards the settlements of Karaichne and Khatne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Ozerne.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 10 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivano-Frankivsk. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions 11 times. Eighteen attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne and towards the settlements of Novy Donbas and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action towards the settlement of Andriyivka-Klevtsove.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Zaliznychne and Charivne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our defenders towards the settlement of Lukyanivske.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-