The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 80 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out 39 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense five times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vilcha and towards the settlements of Kozacha, Lopan, Izbitske, and Chaykivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times today in the Pishchane area and towards the settlements of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kivsharivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Yampil and towards the settlements of Shyykivka, Chervony Stav, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka. Another clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of the settlement of Malynivky.