The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 63 times.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenyok, Rogizne, Tovstodubovo, Volfyne, and Budky in Sumy Oblast were hit. Tovstodubovo and Luzhky were hit by airstrikes. The enemy also launched rocket attacks on Myrnograd and Kremenchuk.

Eight clashes with the enemy took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , three clashes are ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out 33 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, and in the direction of Boguslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Stavki, Drobyshevy, Lyman, and Ozerny.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenkypy, Zakytne, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykyvka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards the settlement of Mykolaivka.