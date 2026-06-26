The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
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Ukraine
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The AFU have repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 63 attacks by the Russian army, with ongoing clashes and artillery shelling in multiple directions.
  • The Defense Forces successfully stopped multiple attempts by the invaders to advance towards key settlements such as Korenyok, Rogizne, Volfyne, and Budky in Sumy Oblast.

Current situation on the front on June 26

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 63 times.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenyok, Rogizne, Tovstodubovo, Volfyne, and Budky in Sumy Oblast were hit. Tovstodubovo and Luzhky were hit by airstrikes. The enemy also launched rocket attacks on Myrnograd and Kremenchuk.

  • Eight clashes with the enemy took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , three clashes are ongoing. At the same time, the enemy carried out 33 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Novoplatonivka, and in the direction of Boguslavka.

  • In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Stavki, Drobyshevy, Lyman, and Ozerny.

  • In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalenkypy, Zakytne, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka, Riznykyvka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards the settlement of Mykolaivka.

  • In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks. Six assaults were repelled near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and in the direction of Kostyantynivka, two attacks are still ongoing.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions fourteen times. Thirteen attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Sergiyevka, Udachne, Sofiyevka and towards the settlements of Vilne, Novy Donbas, Bilytske, Novomykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

  • On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy once tried to advance in the Voronoi area.

  • In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled fourteen enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipilske, Svyatopetrivka, Charivne and in the direction of Dobropillya and Tsvitkove. Three clashes are ongoing.

  • In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our defenders in the Luhivske area.

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled more than 80 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
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