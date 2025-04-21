The AFU hit a Russian drone launch site in Kursk region — up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated

On April 19, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the site from which the invaders' strike UAVs were launched in the area of the settlement of Tyotkino, Kursk Region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a successful strike on a Russian drone launch site in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 20 UAV operators.
- This strategic response aimed to disrupt the enemy's reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drone operations in the area of Tyotkino, Kursk.
The Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian drone launch site in Kurshchyna
The facility was used by the enemy to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drones.
As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated.
This strike of ours is a tangible response to the enemy's actions against the Ukrainian army. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the occupiers' military infrastructure. No war crime will go unpunished, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-