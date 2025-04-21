The AFU hit a Russian drone launch site in Kursk region — up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated
Category
Events
Publication date

The AFU hit a Russian drone launch site in Kursk region — up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

On April 19, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the site from which the invaders' strike UAVs were launched in the area of the settlement of Tyotkino, Kursk Region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a successful strike on a Russian drone launch site in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 20 UAV operators.
  • This strategic response aimed to disrupt the enemy's reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drone operations in the area of Tyotkino, Kursk.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian drone launch site in Kurshchyna

The facility was used by the enemy to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drones.

As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated.

This strike of ours is a tangible response to the enemy's actions against the Ukrainian army. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the occupiers' military infrastructure. No war crime will go unpunished, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Powerful "cotton" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU named the hit enemy targets
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Powerful "cotton" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU named the hit enemy targets
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Saratov region of the RF — the management of main gas pipelines was affected
Drone attacks
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: large-scale "bavovna" occurred in Saratov and Engels, Russia
“Bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?