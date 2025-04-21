The AFU hit a Russian drone launch site in Kursk region — up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated

On April 19, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the site from which the invaders' strike UAVs were launched in the area of the settlement of Tyotkino, Kursk Region.

The facility was used by the enemy to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV drones.

As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated.