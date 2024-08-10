The AFU received about 70 new samples of ammunition for drones since the beginning of the year

In seven months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine 70 new munitions for drones.

In particular, about 20 new munitions for drones were put into service in July 2024.

Among the new samples are high-explosive, cumulative, combined action and multi-purpose ammunition. In addition, they vary in weight: from several hundred grams to more than several kilograms.

The Ministry of Defense adds that ammunition for UAVs is used to destroy enemy equipment, fortifications, and combat enemy manpower located in open terrain and in specially equipped deep shelters, fortifications, or inside military equipment.

The role of aerial drone systems on the battlefield is growing. The domestic military defense sector dynamically responds to the needs of the military and increases the production of air defense systems of various types and purposes, actively develops new models of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also expands the range of ammunition for various types of UAVs. Share

What is known about the Ukrainian drone "Kazhan"

"Kazhan" E620 is a jet attack UAV of the "bomber" class of Ukrainian production. A hexacopter (a drone with six propellers) can drop ammunition or mines on targets many times, — the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that this UAV is capable of carrying various munitions at an altitude of up to 1,000 meters at a speed of up to 72 kilometers per hour and at a distance of up to 12 kilometers.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces say that you can learn to fly the "Bat" quite quickly.