The AFU received about 70 new samples of ammunition for drones since the beginning of the year
Ukraine
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
ammunition for UAVs
In seven months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine 70 new munitions for drones.

  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved 70 new munitions for drones in 2024, with a focus on high-explosive, cumulative, and multi-purpose variants.
  • The role of aerial unmanned systems in modern battlefield operations is constantly expanding, driving the development of the Ukrainian defense industry sector.
  • New munitions for drones are increasingly used to target enemy equipment, fortifications, and personnel in diverse combat scenarios, highlighting the importance of drone technology in military operations.
  • The introduction of drones like the Ukrainian 'Kazhan' E620, a jet attack UAV capable of carrying various munitions at altitude, speed, and range, reflects the strategic investments in advanced drone capabilities by the Ministry of Defense.
  • The expansion of the drone arsenal in the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the acquisition of drones like 'Kazhan' signifies the nation's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and staying aligned with modern warfare trends.

The Ministry of Defense has codified about 70 new ammunition for UAVs

In particular, about 20 new munitions for drones were put into service in July 2024.

Among the new samples are high-explosive, cumulative, combined action and multi-purpose ammunition. In addition, they vary in weight: from several hundred grams to more than several kilograms.

The Ministry of Defense adds that ammunition for UAVs is used to destroy enemy equipment, fortifications, and combat enemy manpower located in open terrain and in specially equipped deep shelters, fortifications, or inside military equipment.

The role of aerial drone systems on the battlefield is growing. The domestic military defense sector dynamically responds to the needs of the military and increases the production of air defense systems of various types and purposes, actively develops new models of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also expands the range of ammunition for various types of UAVs.

What is known about the Ukrainian drone "Kazhan"

"Kazhan" E620 is a jet attack UAV of the "bomber" class of Ukrainian production. A hexacopter (a drone with six propellers) can drop ammunition or mines on targets many times, — the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that this UAV is capable of carrying various munitions at an altitude of up to 1,000 meters at a speed of up to 72 kilometers per hour and at a distance of up to 12 kilometers.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces say that you can learn to fly the "Bat" quite quickly.

Such drones will be purchased by units of the Defense Forces at the expense of the state budget, within the framework of the UNITED24 platform.

