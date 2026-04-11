The AFU recorded 469 cases of ceasefire violations by Russia

According to updated information, a total of 101 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Russia has violated the ceasefire 469 times.

Current situation on the front on April 11

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on April 11, 2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After 4:00 PM, 469 cases of ceasefire violations were recorded. Namely: 22 enemy assault actions, 153 shelling, 19 strikes by kamikaze drones ("Lancet", "Molniya") and 275 strikes by fpv drones.

Today, the enemy carried out a total of 57 air strikes, dropped 182 guided bombs. In addition, it engaged 3,928 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,454 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Four combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions ; in addition, the enemy carried out 45 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, four of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Veterinarne, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy assaults towards the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zarichny and towards Shyykivka, Drobyshevy, and Lyman.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy assault operation in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The defense forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the Kostyantynivka direction near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Dorozhne, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction 67 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded; four units of automobiles and three units of special equipment, one control point were destroyed, three tanks, five artillery systems, four units of automobiles and 54 enemy infantry shelters were damaged. 272 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.