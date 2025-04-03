The AFU repelled the assault of the Russian army near Andriyivka — 18 occupiers were destroyed

Russian occupiers carried out assault operations in the area of the settlement of Andriyivka, Donetsk region: The Defense Forces of Ukraine are destroying military equipment and personnel of the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault by the Russian army near Andriyivka, destroying 18 occupiers and 12 units of armored vehicles.
- The Russian occupiers faced heavy losses in military equipment and manpower during the fighting in the Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian soldiers' effective actions led to the elimination of 18 Russian occupiers and destruction of 12 armored vehicles.
The AFU destroyed 18 Russian occupiers near Andriyivka
The enemy reportedly engaged about two platoons of personnel and armored vehicles.
Confirmed losses of manpower of the Russian occupiers are: 18 people killed, 7 wounded.
It is indicated that the calculation of enemy losses is ongoing.
