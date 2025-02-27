The AFU revealed the details of the defense of Pokrovsk — what is happening
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU revealed the details of the defense of Pokrovsk — what is happening

AFU
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The Russian military is "stuck" near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and is generally showing a tendency towards exhaustion.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region are experiencing exhaustion and reduced motivation to fight.
  • Ukrainian UAV and infantry units are successfully repelling enemy attacks, causing depletion of Russian forces.
  • The cooperation between Ukrainian UAV units and infantry is establishing an effective defense strategy starting from the city of Pokrovsk.

The Russian army is “stuck” near Pokrovsk

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".

According to him, an attack from the south, like an attempt to bypass the city from the west, will fail.

There is a certain tendency of exhaustion among Russians. I am not saying that Ukrainians have some kind of second, third, or one hundred and fifteenth breath... But Russians have indeed begun to experience a certain physical, moral, and material exhaustion. It exists, it is noticeable.

Viktor Tregubov

Viktor Tregubov

Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

He attributes this situation primarily to the effective actions of Ukrainian UAV units, which, according to him, managed to establish effective defense, starting from the city of Pokrovsk, as well as the cooperation between UAV units and infantry, including assault infantry.

Currently, the spokesman says, Russian forces have even more energy in other areas than at Pokrovsky. But in general, he says, against the backdrop of the start of the negotiation process between Russia and the United States, a decrease in the motivation of Russian soldiers to fight is observed in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Military District.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers during the day in the Pokrovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone in Pokrovsk — one person died
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
a drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?