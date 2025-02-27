The Russian military is "stuck" near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and is generally showing a tendency towards exhaustion.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".

According to him, an attack from the south, like an attempt to bypass the city from the west, will fail.

There is a certain tendency of exhaustion among Russians. I am not saying that Ukrainians have some kind of second, third, or one hundred and fifteenth breath... But Russians have indeed begun to experience a certain physical, moral, and material exhaustion. It exists, it is noticeable. Viktor Tregubov Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Municipal Administrative District

He attributes this situation primarily to the effective actions of Ukrainian UAV units, which, according to him, managed to establish effective defense, starting from the city of Pokrovsk, as well as the cooperation between UAV units and infantry, including assault infantry.