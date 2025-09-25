The AFU shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Zaporizhia direction
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a Russian plane
Ukrainian military fighters destroyed a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction on September 25.

  • The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction on September 25 while it was carrying out a combat mission.
  • The Su-34 is a supersonic front-line bomber originally developed from the Su-27 fighter, mainly used for engaging ground and sea targets in various weather conditions.
  • The Russian Su-34 aircraft was reportedly involved in terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhia using guided bombs, leading to its destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 04:00 on September 25, 2025, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction.

The plane carried out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhia using guided bombs.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the enemy Su-34 was destroyed while performing a combat mission.

The Su-34 is a Russian supersonic front-line bomber, developed on the basis of the Su-27 fighter, designed to engage ground and sea targets in all weather conditions, day and night.

The aircraft has a crew of two and is capable of carrying a wide range of weapons, including guided bombs and air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles. It has been widely used by Russia in its war against Ukraine to strike civilian and military infrastructure.

