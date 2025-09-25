The AFU shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Zaporizhia direction

Ukrainian military fighters destroyed a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction on September 25.

The AFU shot down a Russian plane in the Zaporizhia direction

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 04:00 on September 25, 2025, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction.

The plane carried out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhia using guided bombs.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the enemy Su-34 was destroyed while performing a combat mission.

The Su-34 is a Russian supersonic front-line bomber, developed on the basis of the Su-27 fighter, designed to engage ground and sea targets in all weather conditions, day and night.

The aircraft has a crew of two and is capable of carrying a wide range of weapons, including guided bombs and air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles. It has been widely used by Russia in its war against Ukraine to strike civilian and military infrastructure.