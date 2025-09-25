The AFU shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Zaporizhia direction

Ukrainian military fighters destroyed a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction on September 25.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction on September 25 while it was carrying out a combat mission.
- The Su-34 is a supersonic front-line bomber originally developed from the Su-27 fighter, mainly used for engaging ground and sea targets in various weather conditions.
- The Russian Su-34 aircraft was reportedly involved in terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhia using guided bombs, leading to its destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The AFU shot down a Russian plane in the Zaporizhia direction
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At 04:00 on September 25, 2025, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhia direction.
The plane carried out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhia using guided bombs.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the enemy Su-34 was destroyed while performing a combat mission.
The Su-34 is a Russian supersonic front-line bomber, developed on the basis of the Su-27 fighter, designed to engage ground and sea targets in all weather conditions, day and night.
The aircraft has a crew of two and is capable of carrying a wide range of weapons, including guided bombs and air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles. It has been widely used by Russia in its war against Ukraine to strike civilian and military infrastructure.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-