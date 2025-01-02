The AFU struck a command post of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Category
Events
Publication date

The AFU struck a command post of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bavovna
Читати українською

On January 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian army command post in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, with precision weapons.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a precision strike on a Russian army command post in Kursk, aiming to weaken Russia's capacity to carry out terrorist acts against Ukrainian civilians.
  • The attack demonstrates the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian military to identify and target military command facilities of the aggressor country.
  • The strike in Kurshchyna is a part of the larger Kursk operation conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resulting in significant losses for the Russian brigade deployed in the area.
  • The precision attack was carried out with the priority of minimizing threats to the lives of local civilians, highlighting the Ukrainian military's commitment to protecting innocent populations.
  • This event underscores the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in strategic warfare and countermeasures in the region.

The AFU attacked a command post of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

As stated in the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out today, January 2.

On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on a command post of the Russian occupation army in the settlement of Maryine, Kursk Oblast. All necessary measures were taken to minimize threats to the lives of the local civilian population.

It is noted that these fire attacks are being carried out primarily to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to identify and destroy the military command facilities of the aggressor country.

Kursk operation of the AFU: current situation

On January 2, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky stated that a location where Russian troops were deployed was hit in the village of Ivanovske, Rila District, Kursk Oblast, Russia. This was a missile strike.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), the strike resulted in significant losses for the 810th Russian brigade.

The network notes that a strike was carried out in Ivanovo, Kursk Region, on a house of culture where Russian military personnel were based.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced new strikes by the AFU against the Russian military infrastructure
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike at Russian army deployment site in Kursk region — video
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike at Russian army deployment site in Kursk region — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?