On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on a command post of the Russian occupation army in the settlement of Maryine, Kursk Oblast. All necessary measures were taken to minimize threats to the lives of the local civilian population. Share

It is noted that these fire attacks are being carried out primarily to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to identify and destroy the military command facilities of the aggressor country.

Kursk operation of the AFU: current situation

On January 2, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky stated that a location where Russian troops were deployed was hit in the village of Ivanovske, Rila District, Kursk Oblast, Russia. This was a missile strike.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), the strike resulted in significant losses for the 810th Russian brigade. Share

The network notes that a strike was carried out in Ivanovo, Kursk Region, on a house of culture where Russian military personnel were based.