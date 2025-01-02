On January 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian army command post in Maryino, Kursk Oblast, with precision weapons.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a precision strike on a Russian army command post in Kursk, aiming to weaken Russia's capacity to carry out terrorist acts against Ukrainian civilians.
- The attack demonstrates the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian military to identify and target military command facilities of the aggressor country.
- The strike in Kurshchyna is a part of the larger Kursk operation conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, resulting in significant losses for the Russian brigade deployed in the area.
- The precision attack was carried out with the priority of minimizing threats to the lives of local civilians, highlighting the Ukrainian military's commitment to protecting innocent populations.
- This event underscores the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides engaging in strategic warfare and countermeasures in the region.
The AFU attacked a command post of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
As stated in the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out today, January 2.
It is noted that these fire attacks are being carried out primarily to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to identify and destroy the military command facilities of the aggressor country.
Kursk operation of the AFU: current situation
On January 2, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky stated that a location where Russian troops were deployed was hit in the village of Ivanovske, Rila District, Kursk Oblast, Russia. This was a missile strike.
The network notes that a strike was carried out in Ivanovo, Kursk Region, on a house of culture where Russian military personnel were based.
