Ukrainian defenders previously launched a missile strike on Russian occupiers in the Kursk region. It is known that the occupiers have suffered significant losses.

What is known about “cotton” in Kurshchyna?

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), the strike resulted in significant losses for the 810th Russian brigade.

The network notes that a strike was carried out in Ivanovo, Kursk Region, on a house of culture where Russian military personnel were based.

In the video, you can see military UAZs and Urals parked next to the building.

Recall, the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, which is based in temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The occupiers of this unit are participating in the war in Ukraine on the Kursk Bulge.

What is known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the Russian command post in the Kursk region?

On December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.

As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.

Ukrainian forces struck the 810th Brigade command post, which was located in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov. The attack is part of a larger campaign to reduce the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military actions against Ukraine, StratCom said in a statement. Share

