What is known about “cotton” in Kurshchyna?
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CDC), the strike resulted in significant losses for the 810th Russian brigade.
The network notes that a strike was carried out in Ivanovo, Kursk Region, on a house of culture where Russian military personnel were based.
In the video, you can see military UAZs and Urals parked next to the building.
Recall, the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, which is based in temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). The occupiers of this unit are participating in the war in Ukraine on the Kursk Bulge.
What is known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on the Russian command post in the Kursk region?
On December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the 810th separate Russian Marine Brigade, located in Lgov, Kursk Region.
As a result of the attack, the enemy suffered losses among the officer corps.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, the strike caused losses among the officers of the Russian army.
Instead, the Meduza channel, citing the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reports the death of four people.
