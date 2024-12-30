On the evening of December 30, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a concentration of Russian invaders in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new “cotton” in Kurshchyna?

In Lgov, Kursk Oblast, something flew in after a concentration of Russian military personnel, — wrote Andriy Kovalenko. Share

Local authorities do not hide that a new "cotton" has occurred in the region, but are in no hurry to reveal the details yet.

Thus, the Kremlin's new protege in Kursk, Alexander Khintshtein, officially confirmed the attack on Lgov.

He also began to assure that there had been no reports of casualties or "significant destruction" so far.

Emergency and municipal services are working on the scene. I have the situation under control,” said Putin’s aide. Share

Local residents have already posted a video online of the aftermath of the arrival, which shows that "significant destruction" still exists. The videos show a large-scale fire and damage to one of the buildings.

In addition, the voice-over says that "the guys are all in the bunker, there are a lot of people."

What is known about the situation on the battlefield on December 30?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian army, causing it losses in manpower and equipment.

As of this evening, 104 combat clashes with enemy forces have been reported.

It is also indicated that on December 30, border settlements were again affected by Russian attacks.

The areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region were affected by artillery fire. In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Vovkove, Novoolenivka and Novoelizavetivka. Share

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to contain the onslaught of the Russian army. On the indicated section of the front, they have repelled 23 enemy attacks, seven clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being determined.