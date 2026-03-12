The AFU struck a number of military facilities of the Russian army on TOT

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 11 and 12, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a series of strikes on enemy military facilities. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The AFU hit the S-300V SAM launcher, S-300 radar, ammunition depots and enemy MTZ

In particular, on the night of March 12, a launcher of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Borovenki area (TOT of the Luhansk region), as well as a command and observation post of an enemy unit near Vasylivka (TOT of the Zaporizhia region).

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel struck at military logistics and support facilities of the occupiers, hitting:

warehouse of material and technical means and ammunition depot in the Dubivske area (TOT Luhansk region),

repair unit from the artillery brigade in the Yakymivka area (Zaporizhzhya Oblast TOT),

train with fuel and lubricants in the Dovzhansk area (TOT of Luhansk region).

Also, as a result of the combat work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, on March 11, a radar station from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Sevastopol area (TOT AR Crimea).

The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, it was confirmed that as a result of the destruction of a field artillery depot in the Shyroka Balka area (TOT Donetsk region) on March 11, more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition of various types were destroyed.

Systematic destruction of air defenses, military logistics, ammunition depots, and enemy command posts significantly reduces its ability to support troops and conduct combat operations.