The AFU struck a space communications center in the Moscow region and a number of Russian military facilities
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Ukraine
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The AFU struck a space communications center in the Moscow region and a number of Russian military facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a space communications center in the Moscow region, a training ground for UAV operators, and the Russian logistics infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted large-scale strikes on Russian military facilities, including a space communications center in the Moscow region.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes, targeting facilities such as training grounds for UAV operators and Russian logistics infrastructure.

Large-scale “bavovna” from the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 21 and on the night of June 22, units of the Defense Forces struck the facilities of the Russian aggressor.

  • The Dubna space communications center in the Moscow region was hit. Large-scale smoke is observed at the facility. Damage is being determined.

  • Ukrainian soldiers also struck a training ground for UAV operators in the Debaltseve area of Luhansk region, as well as UAV control points in the Myrnograd and Perestroika areas of Donetsk region.

  • In addition, Russian command and observation posts in the Ilyok-Penkovka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region were hit.

A road bridge in the Vasylivka area of Zaporizhia region, which is used to transfer troops and supply the Russian army, was also damaged.

Additional data analysis confirms the damage to the infrastructure of the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and two car ferries on June 21. These facilities are used to support Russian troops in the southern regions of Ukraine.

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