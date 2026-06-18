On the night of June 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal, the Moscow Oil Refinery, an oil depot in the Rostov Region, and other strategic Russian targets.

New large-scale “bavovna” on TOT and in the territory of the Russian Federation

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces attacked the road bridge over the Kalka River in the area of Granitne, Donetsk region, as well as the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in the area of Rozdolne in temporarily occupied Crimea. These facilities were used by the Russians for military transportation and logistics of their troops.

In addition, units of the Defense Forces again struck the Moscow Oil Refinery. The processing capacity of the enterprise is more than 12 million tons of oil per year. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian army.

There have been recorded hits and a large-scale fire on the territory of the enterprise — currently at least 5 burning points. According to preliminary geolocation, the combined oil refining unit, secondary processing units and tank farm are burning.

The Gukovo oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has been hit. Hits and a fire have been recorded on the territory of the facility. The oil depot is used for storage and transshipment of fuel and lubricants that ensure the functioning of Russia's military and transport infrastructure.

A Russian command post was hit in the Soledar area of Donetsk region. Share

Damage was also inflicted on Russian fuel and lubricants warehouses in Mariupol and Pyatipilly, Donetsk region, and on a warehouse of material and technical resources in the Boykivske district of Donetsk region.

In addition, additional reconnaissance of previously affected sites confirmed other results:

On June 14, the destruction of seven tanks with a total volume of 95 thousand cubic meters at the Palkino oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of the PF was confirmed.

On June 13, damage to three RVS-2000 tanks and a section of the oil pipeline was confirmed at the Kotovsky oil preparation and pumping shop in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

On June 13, damage to five vertical tanks of the RVSP-30000 type was confirmed at the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Volna district of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The facilities are involved in supplying Russian troops.