Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck oil depots in temporarily occupied Crimea, a command post of the Russian FSB, and other Russian military facilities.

New “bavovna” from the AFU in Crimea and on the territory of the Russia

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of June 7, units of the Defense Forces struck the Semikolodezyanska oil depot in the Leninye district (Autonomous Republic of Crimea). A fire was recorded on the territory of the facilities. Share

The Semikolodezyansk oil depot is one of the largest storage and transshipment centers for petroleum products in the eastern part of the Crimean peninsula. The facility is used to accumulate fuel reserves and meet the needs of the Russian military group.

Ukrainian soldiers also damaged an oil depot in the Feodosia area.

The Feodosia oil depot is the largest oil processing complex in Crimea. The facility's capacity allows it to handle up to 10-12 million tons of petroleum products per year. Its infrastructure provides for the reception, storage, and distribution of petroleum products for the needs of the Russian military formations.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck an FSB command post in the Volokonovka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and struck a Russian ammunition depot in the Svobodne area of the Donetsk region.