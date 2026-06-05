The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a number of command posts and personnel of the Russian army

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy command posts and personnel. The results of other strikes have been clarified.

New “bavovna” from the AFU: what is known

On June 4 and the night of June 5, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy targets.

Affected:

the enemy control point in the Kamyanske area (Zaporizhzhya region), as well as the unit's command and observation post in the Soledar area (Donetsk region).

enemy UAV control points in the Komar and Voskresenka districts of Donetsk region, as well as Konovalova and Yablukove in Zaporizhia region.

areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Mariupol, Shevchenko and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, Promyshyn in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorod region, Russia.

Based on the results of additional data analysis, damage to the RVS-20000 oil tank and two RVS-5000 tanks was confirmed on May 30, 2026 in the area of the Feodosia marine oil terminal (TOT AR Crimea).

The results of the strike on the Lazarevo linear production and dispatching station (Gonino, Kirov region, Russian Federation) on May 31, 2026 were also confirmed — two tanks were destroyed, two more tanks and a pumping station were damaged. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.