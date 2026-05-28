The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Tuapse Oil Refinery, air defense facilities, and command posts of the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tuapse Oil Refinery, the hardware and software complex of the Russian Air Force's reconnaissance automation facilities, air defense facilities, and enemy command posts.

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On the night of May 27, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Tuapse oil refinery (Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation). A fire and smoke were recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Tuapse Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation. The refining capacity is about 12 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces fuel, in particular, to supply the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

A number of strategic Russian military facilities were also hit:

Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using Storm Shadow air-launched missiles, struck the hardware and software complexes of the Russian Air Force's reconnaissance automation equipment in the areas of Voronezh (Voronezh Oblast, Russia), Taganrog (Rostov Oblast, Russia) and Sevastopol (TOT AR Crimea).

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck command posts of the occupier units in the areas of the settlements of Tsvitni Pisky and Sorokyne, Luhansk region.

Also affected were the material and technical equipment warehouse in Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, and the production of UAVs in the Azov district of Zaporizhia Oblast.

Among other things, the Nebo-SV radar station in the Kamyanka area and a command and staff vehicle from the Buk-M2 complex of the occupiers near Kadiivka, Luhansk region, were hit.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to weaken the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.