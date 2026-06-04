The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a ship, a gunpowder factory, and ammunition depots of the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a patrol ship, a gunpowder factory, and enemy warehouses. The results of the hit on the St. Petersburg oil terminal have been clarified. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff confirmed a new “bavovna” on the TOT and in the territory of the Russian Federation

On June 3 and the night of June 4, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

Affected:

border guard ship of project 10410 (code "Firefly") in the waters of the Sea of Azov, the extent of the damage is being clarified;

the area of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment near Novoyehorivka (Kharkiv region) and the enemy control point in the Ocheretyne area (Donetsk region);

ammunition depot in the Hrintal area (Donetsk region) and fuel and lubricants depots in Simferopol (AR Crimea) and Melitopol (Zaporizhzhya region).

the territory of the branch of Hephaestus-M LLC — the Elastic gunpowder plant in the Ryazan region: a fire broke out on an area of over 400 sq. m.

Based on additional analysis of the results, it was determined that on June 3, one tank was destroyed and six tanks and two technical overpasses were damaged in the area of the Saint Petersburg oil terminal (Saint Petersburg, Russia).

It has also been confirmed that a warehouse with an area of over 200 sq m has been set on fire at the Michurinsky Plant “Progress” in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, which produces components for high-precision weapons.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.