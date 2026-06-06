The General Staff confirmed the destruction of Russian oil infrastructure and drone control points on the TOT

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck oil infrastructure in the Leningrad Region and other enemy targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

New “bavovna” from the Ukrainian Defense Forces

On June 5 and the night of June 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military and logistical facilities of the Russian occupation forces.

Affected:

Peterhofskaya oil depot (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russia): a hit, explosion and fire were recorded at the facility;

Neste oil terminal (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russian Federation). A fire was reported near the terminal, the results of the damage are being clarified. The terminal is a key facility for the distribution of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel) in the northwestern region of Russia. One-time storage capacity is 40,000 cubic meters of light petroleum products.

a command and observation post of an enemy unit in the area of Malynivka (Belgorod region, Russia) and a material and technical equipment warehouse in the area of Karaichne, Luhansk region.

enemy UAV control points in the areas of Voskresenka and Odradne, Donetsk region, as well as Novofedorivka and Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region.

areas of concentration of enemy personnel near Pokrovsk and Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Tyotkino and Anatoliivka in the Kursk region (Russia).

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically reduce the Russian aggressor's capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.