The General Staff confirmed the destruction of Russian oil infrastructure and drone control points on the TOT
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of Russian oil infrastructure and drone control points on the TOT

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck oil infrastructure in the Leningrad Region and other enemy targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully targeted Russian oil infrastructure and drone control points in the Leningrad Region and other areas.
  • The General Staff has reported on the destruction of key military and logistical facilities of the Russian occupation forces.

New “bavovna” from the Ukrainian Defense Forces

On June 5 and the night of June 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military and logistical facilities of the Russian occupation forces.

Affected:

  • Peterhofskaya oil depot (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russia): a hit, explosion and fire were recorded at the facility;

  • Neste oil terminal (Lomonosov, Leningrad region, Russian Federation). A fire was reported near the terminal, the results of the damage are being clarified. The terminal is a key facility for the distribution of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel) in the northwestern region of Russia. One-time storage capacity is 40,000 cubic meters of light petroleum products.

  • a command and observation post of an enemy unit in the area of Malynivka (Belgorod region, Russia) and a material and technical equipment warehouse in the area of Karaichne, Luhansk region.

  • enemy UAV control points in the areas of Voskresenka and Odradne, Donetsk region, as well as Novofedorivka and Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region.

  • areas of concentration of enemy personnel near Pokrovsk and Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Tyotkino and Anatoliivka in the Kursk region (Russia).

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically reduce the Russian aggressor's capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff announced the defeat of airfield "Saki"
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a ship, a gunpowder factory, and ammunition depots of the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a number of command posts and personnel of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?