The Air Force has named the dates for new massive Russian strikes on Ukraine
The Air Force has named the dates for new massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

Ignat
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Russian occupiers still have the potential to launch massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine once or twice a week. This potential temporarily persists despite the problems in the Russian defense industry.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has named the dates for potential massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, raising concerns about missile and drone attacks.
  • Despite issues in the Russian defense industry, the Russian occupiers maintain the capability to launch frequent massive strikes on Ukraine, as warned by Ignat, the head of the communications department.
  • Efforts are being made by Ukraine to seek increased supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition from Western partners to enhance defense against potential Russian attacks.

Russia has the potential for massive strikes on Ukraine 1-2 times a week — Ignat

This was announced by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

We have statistics, there is no need to guess. Once or twice a week, unfortunately, there are such massive strikes, and this indicates that Russia has enough means that it produces.

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ignat noted that despite the strikes on Russian defense plants, massive missile and drone attacks will continue. The autumn-winter period is underway, when the Russians traditionally intensify terrorist attacks against the energy sector.

It is clear that there may be an intensification of these strikes, which is why we always turn to our Western partners to increase our supply of anti-aircraft ammunition, primarily missiles. We understand that without this it will be difficult to defend the country against such attacks.

On the night of November 29, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 36 missiles of various types and 596 drones. 558 drones and 19 missiles were shot down by the Defense Forces. The main target of the invaders was Kyiv and the Kyiv region. There are reports of deaths, injuries, and destruction.

