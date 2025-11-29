The Air Force has named the dates for new massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

The Russian occupiers still have the potential to launch massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine once or twice a week. This potential temporarily persists despite the problems in the Russian defense industry.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has named the dates for potential massive Russian strikes on Ukraine, raising concerns about missile and drone attacks.
- Despite issues in the Russian defense industry, the Russian occupiers maintain the capability to launch frequent massive strikes on Ukraine, as warned by Ignat, the head of the communications department.
- Efforts are being made by Ukraine to seek increased supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition from Western partners to enhance defense against potential Russian attacks.
Russia has the potential for massive strikes on Ukraine 1-2 times a week — Ignat
This was announced by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.
Ignat noted that despite the strikes on Russian defense plants, massive missile and drone attacks will continue. The autumn-winter period is underway, when the Russians traditionally intensify terrorist attacks against the energy sector.
On the night of November 29, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using 36 missiles of various types and 596 drones. 558 drones and 19 missiles were shot down by the Defense Forces. The main target of the invaders was Kyiv and the Kyiv region. There are reports of deaths, injuries, and destruction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-