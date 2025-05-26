The Air Force of the AFU reported on combat operations on the night of May 26
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Air Force of the AFU reported on combat operations on the night of May 26

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Ukraine's air defenses shot down the vast majority of Russian drones during the attack on Ukraine on the night of May 26.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defenses intercepted and destroyed the majority of Russian drones during a large-scale attack on May 26.
  • The enemy conducted a combined strike using 364 air attack vehicles, including Kh-101 cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine effectively repelled the air attack utilizing aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.

Air defense reported shooting down 233 Russian drones

On the night of May 26 (from 8:15 p.m. on May 25), the enemy carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 364 enemy air attack vehicles:

  • 9 air-launched Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region);

  • 355 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00, air defenses shot down all 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles, neutralizing 288 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

PVO report

233 — shot down by fire weapons, 55 — lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 5 locations, as well as downed strike UAVs in 10 locations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 175 drones — how the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 23 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 6 ballistic missiles and 245 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 24 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 48 missiles and 266 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24-25

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?