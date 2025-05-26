The Air Force of the AFU reported on combat operations on the night of May 26

Ukraine's air defenses shot down the vast majority of Russian drones during the attack on Ukraine on the night of May 26.

On the night of May 26 (from 8:15 p.m. on May 25), the enemy carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 364 enemy air attack vehicles:

9 air-launched Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region);

355 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00, air defenses shot down all 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles, neutralizing 288 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

233 — shot down by fire weapons, 55 — lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 5 locations, as well as downed strike UAVs in 10 locations.